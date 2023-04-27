Gary Lineker blown away by £50m player who Tottenham are leading race to sign











Gary Lineker was left blown away by Leicester City star James Maddison this week, a player who Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer ahead as Daniel Levy bids to get the club back on track after a difficult campaign so far.

Spurs are searching for a new permanent manager, while Harry Kane’s future seems uncertain and Fabio Paratici left the club after he was hit with a worldwide ban by FIFA.

Yet, it seems that Tottenham are still pressing ahead with their plans for the summer window, even without a manager and director of football.

Indeed, Spurs are reportedly leading the race to sign James Maddison this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for the Foxes over the past few years and he has once again impressed in a struggling side this season.

Maddison was in action at Elland Road on Tuesday evening where he set-up Jamie Vardy to earn Leicester a 1-1 draw.

And Gary Lineker raved about the England international on Match of the Day last night.

Lineker blown away by Maddison

“The one real standout in the game and not for the first time this season, the performance of James Maddison was exceptional,” Lineker said.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was also on the show and he agreed with Lineker’s verdict on Maddison.

He praised the midfielder for his ‘strength and tenacity’, while suggesting that Leicester are a far better side with him in the team.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs are in desperate need of a creative midfielder and it’s likely that any potential new manager would be happy with the addition of Maddison.

He will also have just a year remaining on his current deal with Leicester come the summer.

But Tottenham will need to match Leicester’s demands, with Dean Smith’s men valuing the player at around £50 million.

And if Maddison is available this summer, he will undoubtedly attract plenty of interest from top clubs.

Show all