Report: Arteta really wanted 'sensational' 26-year-old at Arsenal; but he's agreed four-year deal elsewhere











Mikel Arteta was really keen to sign Ruben Neves, and Arsenal made an offer to Jorge Mendes for the Wolves star, who now looks set to head elsewhere.

That is according to a report from Sport in Spain, which suggests that the Portuguese has already agreed terms over a four-year deal with Barcelona.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Ruben Neves leaving Wolves this summer would be no surprise. The 26-year-old has been outstanding in the Premier League. And it has been another underwhelming campaign at Molineux.

Arteta really wanted Neves at Arsenal

Sport reports that he is closing in on a move to Barcelona. But he also had the chance to stay in the Premier League, with Arsenal making an offer to Mendes for Neves.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

In fact, Sport adds that Mikel Arteta really wanted Neves to come in at the Emirates. So he will be particularly disappointed, it seems, that he now appears to be heading to Camp Nou.

Arsenal are going to strengthen their midfield ranks this summer. The Gunners came agonisingly close to getting their hands on the Premier League trophy this past season.

They have been linked with some superb options in the middle of the park. So they should be able to bounce back from missing out on Neves.

But he would have surely been a smart signing. He has bags of experience in the Premier League. And he should be coming into the peak years of his career.

He has been ‘sensational‘ for Wolves. And he will be a big loss for them. Perhaps they will however, take some positives from the fact that he currently looks unlikely to be joining a Premier League rival in the coming weeks.