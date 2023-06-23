Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sandro Tonali.

While this is obviously amazing news for the Magpies, some have wondered what this means for their pursuit of James Maddison.

Speculation has been doing the rounds suggesting Newcastle have since cooled their interest in the Leicester City star.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, Rudy Galetti is confident that the Magpies are still pushing for Maddison despite closing in on Tonali.

The Italian journalist told GiveMeSport that Newcastle are not planning to give up on the 26-year-old playmaker.

“Newcastle don’t give up for James Madison,” said Galetti. “And today he remains the main target to strengthen the midfield.

The Magpies are willing to pay around €40-45 million (£34-38 million) plus add-ons to convince Leicester. Tottenham are on his track as well.”

Our view

You can tell the transfer window is in full swing.

Alongside the run-of-the-mill speculation, we’re getting concrete reports, official announcements, and as in this case, the potential domino effects.

Newcastle reportedly have a budget of around £75million, and £63million is apparently going on the Tonali signing (though we don’t know the structure yet).

With that in mind, you’d think that the Magpies’ pursuit of Maddison – who reportedly has a £60million – would fall by the wayside.

However, if past transfer windows – indeed, football as a whole – have shown us anything, it’s that nothing is impossible.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Maddison is an ‘incredible‘ attacking midfielder who is talented, in his prime, and boasts Premier League experience.

In addition, the idea of working with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly a ‘key attraction’ for the Foxes ace.

And who knows, Tonali joining could cause a chain reaction, with other top players seeing what the Magpies are cooking and wanting to join.