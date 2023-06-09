Newcastle United are set for a busy summer in the transfer market ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

The Magpies finished in the Premier League’s top four to qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle have had a taste at the top table, and they will be hungry for more.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, the Magpies will need to improve their quality and strength in depth to fight on four fronts.

A combination of Newcastle’s financial muscle and pull means plenty of top players will be linked with them.

James Maddison is no doubt one of the most highly sought-after players in the summer window.

He is incredibly talented, experienced, in his prime years, and his contract with relegated Leicester expires next year.

The Foxes have no choice but to sell Maddison this summer if they want to make money from his sale.

Newcastle, who are looking to bring in midfielders, are reportedly keen on the 26-year-old.

The Daily Mail have provided an update on Newcastle’s transfer plans regarding Maddison.

They claim that the England international is their top midfield target.

In addition, Eddie Howe will have a £75million transfer budget, which should be more than enough for Maddison.

Better still, the Foxes ace is apparently warming to the idea of joining Newcastle over Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Magpies are in the Champions League and on the up, Spurs aren’t even in Europe next season.

Furthermore, the idea of working with Howe is apparently a ‘key attraction’ for the Foxes ace.

Leicester reportedly want £60million for Maddison and hope a battle between Newcastle and Spurs will protect the asking price.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Our view

Newcastle would be making a tremendous signing in Maddison.

And these reports suggest things are heading in the right direction.

Brendan Rodgers described him as “outstanding” and “one of the best players in the league” earlier this year.

Obviously we’ve all seen what Maddison can do in the Premier League and internationally. He’s an amazing player.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but it’s certainly looking promising for the Magpies.