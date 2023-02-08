Newcastle actually made bid to sign Milan Skriniar in January











Newcastle United actually made a bid to sign Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar in January, but they Inter Live reports that they failed.

Newcastle weren’t exactly busy in the January window after they only moved to bring in Anthony Gordon from Everton.

The club allowed the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood to leave, without replacing the duo.

Of course, Howe’s side are flying high at the moment and it’s understandable that Newcastle didn’t want to make big changes during the middle of a season.

Yet, it seems that the Magpies did try to sign Skriniar but the player was set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle made bid for Skriniar

Inter Live reports that Newcastle actually made a move to sign the 27-year-old last month through an intermediary.

The outlet notes that Newcastle’s owners (PIF) are heading up a very ambitious project and could have guaranteed Skriniar a lucrative contract.

But the Slovakian defender’s agent immediately put a stop to the attempt from Newcastle as the player had already agreed to join PSG.

Skriniar has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of seasons, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest.

He’s been a standout performer for the Nerazzurri and established himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders, which is no small feat.

The ‘monumental’ Inter star has looked set for a switch to France ever since the summer though. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season and it seems the £60 million-rated defender will get his dream move to PSG on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s apparent bid for the defender just further reiterates the club’s ambitions for the future.

The Magpies already boast the best defensive record in the league, but the club are seemingly working to build a side capable of challenging right at the top end of the table in the future.

