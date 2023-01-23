Liverpool and Tottenham can now sign Milan Skriniar for less than £20m











Liverpool and Tottenham could get the chance to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this month, with a £17.5m deal potentially on the cards.

Skriniar has refused to sign a new contract in Milan and according to reports from Italy today, the club will now look to cash in this month. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are now looking to sell Skriniar, with PSG said to be among the most interested parties.

However, news of Skriniar’s potential departure will alert both Liverpool and Tottenham. The PL pair have both shown interest in signing the Slovakian star. 90Min claimed a few weeks back that Liverpool had even put the feelers out with regards to signing him.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been fans for some time and reports recently suggested Skriniar was even waiting to see if Antonio Conte’s side made an approach.

Lauded for a ‘monumental‘ performance last season, Skriniar has been one of Italy’s best defenders in recent seasons.

With a bargain deal now on the cards, both Spurs and Liverpool could mull offers. Skriniar was previously valued by Inter at more than £60m, meaning this marks a sharp drop in his value.

TBR’s View: Skriniar is one both Tottenham and Liverpool could use

When Liverpool have all their defenders fit there’s probably not much use in having Skriniar. But now, with Van Dijk out and the team struggling, he might freshen things up.

For Tottenham, Skriniar is something of a no brainer. They need new players and new players who improve the XI.

Skriniar does that, and if Inter want less than £20m – a fee Liverpool paid for Dejan Lovren in 2014 – then it has to be something they go for. Naturally, PSG can offer big wages. But when a player like Skriniar is there for the taking, clubs like Spurs need to try and act.