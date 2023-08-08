Neil Mellor now believes £37m Liverpool man is going to become ‘world-class’

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been backed to become world-class if he can play consistently.

That’s according to pundit Neil Mellor, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against SV Darmstadt.

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners yesterday evening, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz finding the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of big decisions to make throughout his squad before Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He will need to decide who starts as the number six in his midfield and whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them.

Klopp has been told that Joel Matip isn’t up for playing in Liverpool’s defence anymore, putting more pressure on Ibrahima Konate to stay fit.

However, a much more welcome dilemma is which three players to start in attack on Sunday.

Klopp has now been told that Diaz could be world-class if the Liverpool boss keeps playing him.

After a serious injury last season, the £37m attacker will be keen to make up for lost time now.

Liverpool told Diaz could be world-class

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Mellor said: “I can’t wait to watch Luis Diaz back in action this season. I think he’s a player that can become a real world-class player like we’ve seen in the past with a few players.

“Luis Diaz was absolutely brilliant when he arrived 18 months ago in that January spell.

“At the end of that season when he arrived, he had played 63 games for club and country. That was a lot of football.

“He started last season looking really good, he gets the big injury against Arsenal, out for a long time, six months.

“I’m hoping that freshness and that desire to say, ‘You miss me’, so he wants to show everyone this season just how good he is.

“We’ve seen glimpses in pre-season, he’s got the ability to turn defence into attack very quickly from a counter-attacking point of view.

“He’s got the ability to open up defences and score absolutely worldie goals, I cannot wait to watch Luis Diaz this season.

“But I look at Luis Diaz as a player and think he can become another world-class player by performing consistently well at Liverpool.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A world-class Luis Diaz would take a lot of pressure off his Liverpool teammates, particularly Salah on the opposite wing.

He’s been brilliant in pre-season so far, scoring a phenomenal goal against Bayern Munich.

The developing relationship between Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota might give Klopp something to think about.

But if the Dutch international plays in midfield, then there’s room for all four of them in Sunday’s starting line-up.