Pundit Neil Mellor has been very impressed with how Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have combined for Liverpool in pre-season.

Mellor was speaking about the attacking duo in the buildup to their friendly against SV Darmstadt.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended their summer preparations with a 3-1 win over the German side.

It was an opportunity for Klopp to potentially test out the team he wants to play against Chelsea on Sunday.

He started Alexis Mac Allister in a deeper role, with Cody Gakpo playing in midfield.

That allowed Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to start together as a front three.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The trio all found the back of the net before being replaced in the second half.

Mellor admitted the combination of Jota and Gakpo has really worked for Liverpool this summer.

The dilemma for Klopp now is to decide whether the pair will start together in attack, or if Gakpo will stay in midfield.

Gakpo and Jota already combining well for Liverpool

Speaking about Liverpool’s summer preparations, Mellor said: “One thing that’s really caught my eye in pre-season is the way that himself [Cody Gakpo] and [Diogo] Jota have combined.

“I don’t know what the front three will be for the start of the season, but the understanding between those two has really, really caught the eye.

“Sometimes it can just be that way as a player, you sort of click with somebody else.

“I think Gakpo and Jota certainly seem to have that understanding.”

The £41m Portuguese international missed a chunk of last season with a serious injury and was ruled out of the World Cup.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

When Jota returned to action, Liverpool had brought in Gakpo to bolster their forward options.

The pair played together 18 times last season, but have yet to combine for a goal in a competitive game thus far.

Gakpo and Jota are arguably Liverpool’s most versatile attackers and their ability to rotate between positions makes them very difficult to defend against.

Klopp is doing some interesting things with his tactics in more defensive areas.

The attacking three at Liverpool tend to sort themselves out and that connection between Gakpo and Jota will only help them this season.