£100k-a-week Liverpool star can’t play in Jurgen Klopp’s system anymore

Liverpool defender Joel Matip doesn’t look comfortable in Jurgen Klopp’s system anymore.

That’s according to pundit Robbie Mustoe, speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast ahead of the start of the season.

It’s been a summer of change at Anfield, with several senior players moving on.

Captain and vice-captain Jordan Henderson and James Milner have both departed.

Jurgen Klopp handed the captain’s armband to Virgil van Dijk, while further incomings are still planned for the last few weeks of the transfer window.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Midfield has been the focus of their business so far, but there’s a suggestion that a centre-back could arrive too.

Micky Van de Ven was a target for Liverpool this summer, but he’s now set to join Tottenham.

Klopp might be targeting a defender due to concerns over Joel Matip’s role in the Liverpool side.

The 32-year-old centre-back has been a reliable partner for Van Dijk over the years when not injured.

However, a change at the back in recent months doesn’t appear to suit the Cameroonian international.

Liverpool defender Matip can’t play in Klopp’s new system

Speaking about Liverpool’s prospects for the upcoming system, Mustoe said: “If we still see this upcoming season, a better midfield and plenty of goals, I’m not worried about goals, and they still lose 4-3 and concede a lot of goals, that has to be addressed now.

“Now, if they are going to go with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], which I like, from right-back into midfield to play alongside the holding player, it pushes Mac Allister and Szoboszlai up, brilliant.

“But, Joel Matip doesn’t look comfortable if you say it’s a three on the right side.

“Now, Ibrahima Konate I think can do that a lot better. He always seems to have a little injury or whatever, he’s not a consistent player alongside new captain Virgil van Dijk and then Andy Robertson.

“That’s the key for me.”

The £100,000-a-week centre-back is an expert at reading the game because he’s not blessed with pace.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A feature of Liverpool’s performances this summer has been an openness at the back caused by two issues.

Firstly, the lack of a dedicated number six has left the defence looking very exposed.

Additionally, when Trent Alexander-Arnold plays further up the pitch, Liverpool’s defence becomes very stretched.

The pace required in Liverpool’s new system under Klopp simply doesn’t suit Matip.

He’s already been described as being ‘worryingly off the pace’ and may have to settle for a place on the bench this season.