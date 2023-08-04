‘Negotiations underway’: Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest pushing to sign Aston Villa target

Nottingham Forest are looking to make some moves before the season kicks off and are now looking at Roma defender, Roger Ibanez.

Ibanez has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs already this summer. Tottenham have looked at him for some time, while in recent weeks, Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in him.

However, it now looks like Nottingham Forest are the ones who are going to push to sign Ibanez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have submitted an offer worth around £21m for Ibanez. The journalist claims that negotiations are now underway with Roma and that Forest are pushing to get the deal done.

Dubbed as a ‘perfect defender in the making’, Ibanez has impressed over in the Italian capital and has a big fan behind him in Jose Mourinho.

However, the Premier League continues to lure players from abroad and Forest, armed with a second season of top flight money, are ready to spend.

Steve Cooper has seen this summer be one of frustration compared to last year’s blitz. The Reds boss has wanted new faces but has so far been frustrated in a number of deals.

Ibanez, then, could be just the tonic to get Forest’s summer really going.

Roger Ibanez a real steal for Forest

If the Reds can beat the clubs mentioned to this one then it will feel like a huge piece of business for them.

Forest did so well last year to combine new players and eventually stay up. But they cannot go stagnant and Cooper has made a point of saying he wants new faces.

A player like Ibanez would be ideal. This is a high quality defender with experience in a good league and the potential to improve further.

At around the £20m mark, this is brilliant business by Forest if they pull it off.