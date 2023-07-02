Aston Villa now looking to sign ‘perfect’ player Postecoglou wants at Tottenham

Aston Villa will continue to look to strengthen their ranks with a potential move for Roma defender, Roger Ibanez.

The Brazilian is one of the Roma players who could be on the move this summer. He is wanted by a number of clubs, with Tottenham said to be among those considering a bid.

However, according to Sky Sports – citing reports in Italy – Aston Villa could now make their move to land Ibanez.

As we know, Villa are already signing the impressive Spanish defender, Pau Torres. The idea of pairing him alongside Ibanez will appeal to Unai Emery, who is after strength in depth in his squad.

Ibanez, who has been lauded as being a ‘perfect defender in the making’, has impressed Jose Mourinho with his attitude over in Rome.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

But he could still be allowed to move on this summer, as Mourinho looks to reshape elements of his squad.

Villa are making a big push to improve things this summer after seeing Emery change the entire feel of the club last season.

A number of big signings are expected, with Torres seen as a coup for the club.

Ibanez, then, could well be the next big name to follow Emery to Villa Park.

Making a splash

Aston Villa have had money for some time now and haven’t always got it right in the market. But they are ready to back Emery to the full it seems and Ibanez would be another solid addition.

The Villa fans will be loving this summer so far. They’re getting linked with big players who can make a big difference.

Ibanez would have a battle to be a starter given Carlos, Mings and now Torres being at Villa. But that might appeal to the Brazilian, who has never let Mourinho down.

Certainly, if Villa pull this off, then it’s yet another head-turning move.