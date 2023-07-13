Tottenham made £19m bid for 24-year-old who could ‘become one of the world’s best defenders’ last week

Tottenham Hotspur made a £18.8 million bid for Roger Ibanez last week, but the offer was rejected by Roma.

That is according to a report from Roma Giallorossa, which notes that Jose Mourinho’s men would like £25.6 million for the Brazilian.

Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tottenham are admirers of Roger Ibanez as the club continue their push to overhaul their defensive options. Spurs conceded a raft of goals last season in the Premier League.

Tottenham made bid for Ibanez last week

Reports from the Daily Mirror this week claimed that Tottenham are confident of striking a £25 million deal for Micky van de Ven. But he is not the only defender Ange Postecoglou’s men have apparently made a bid for.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Roma Giallorossa reports that Tottenham made a €22 million offer for Ibanez. However, Roma turned down the bid.

They are dropping their asking price for the 24-year-old. Initially, they had wanted £30 million for Ibanez. But they could now take £21.3 million if the money is paid up front.

It is not clear whether Spurs plan to return with an improved offer. But the report suggests that both Fulham and West Ham are also interested in the defender.

Tottenham simply have to go into next season with a better defence. And Ibanez has previously been tipped to ‘become one of the world’s best defenders‘. So perhaps it should not come as a shock if Spurs do return with an improved offer in the weeks ahead.

Ibanez is a very good defender. But he is also very confident in possession, capable of driving out of the backline.

He will seemingly not cost a huge amount. And Tottenham do not appear to be too far from an amount that Roma would accept.

So perhaps the first offer will not be the last we hear of Tottenham and Ibanez in this window.