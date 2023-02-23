Ruben Neves looks set to leave Wolves, amid claims Arsenal want to sign him











Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves now looks set to leave the club this summer, and Arsenal are sniffing around the Wolves midfielder.

That’s according to The Athletic’s journalist Steve Madeley, who was summing up all the latest goings on at Molineux.

Ruben Neves is one of a number of midfielders who have been on Arsenal’s radar in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old fits the profile of the all-action midfielder Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his squad.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A natural leader, Neves would likely fit in very well among the Arsenal squad were he to leave Wolves.

Described as ‘sensational’ by Gary Neville, Neves still has a big future ahead of him, despite playing at the top level for a number of years already.

Previously the youngest player ever to captain a side in the Champions League when turning out for Porto, Neves has been a loyal servant to Wolves.

Helping lead them out of the Championship in his first season, he’s gone on to make nearly 250 appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Now, it appears as though his time at Wolves is finally coming to an end.

Arsenal target Neves looking likely to leave Wolves this summer

Asked about whether there was a chance Neves would sign a deal at Molineux, Madeley said: ‘As for Neves, I would never rule anything out.

‘The expectation at Wolves is that he will leave at the end of the season but, as was the case last summer, there has to be a club willing to pay what he and Wolves want — and there won’t be many clubs in that market.’

He goes on to say that Neves – who has previously been valued at £50m – will have to leave this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

His contract expires in 2024, and Wolves simply can’t allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Neves is known for his energetic performances in the centre of the park, and takes no prisoners.

He’s also got a fantastic range of passing and is brilliant on set pieces.

Neves has produced his fair share of spectacular goals at Wolves, and Arsenal could soon benefit from the Portuguese international’s influence.

Plenty of other top sides will be in for the 25-year-old this summer if it does look like it’s his time to go.

Arsenal will hope they have Champions League football, and maybe even the chance to defend a Premier League title to offer him.

