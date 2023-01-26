Arsenal still have Tielemans and Neves on their radar - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that he believes that Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are still on the Arsenal radar amid claims that the Gunners could now look to sign a new midfielder in the final days of the January transfer window.

Arsenal may have hoped that they could enjoy a quiet end to the January window. They have addressed their need for a new forward by bringing in the versatile Leandro Trossard. Meanwhile, they have strengthened at centre-back with Jakub Kiwior.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

But Mikel Arteta’s men have been dealt a significant blow. Mohamed Elneny is currently sidelined with injury. And the Arsenal boss was unable to provide a definitive answer regarding whether the Egyptian will be able to play again in this campaign.

Arsenal could yet make move for Tielemans or Neves

Of course, Elneny is not a regular starter for Arsenal. But he is an important member of the squad. And if anything happens to the likes of Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka, the Gunners will have real concerns.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Signing a new midfielder in this window therefore, has suddenly become a possibility. And Jones has suggested that two Premier League players are likely to remain on the radar as the deadline looms.

“Players like Youri Tielemans or Ruben Neves are still players I’d consider to be on Arsenal’s list,” he told Give Me Sport.

“They’re players we should probably look out for in this window or at the end of the season.”

Leicester star may be easier to land than Neves

Certainly, it would be a big shock if Wolves were prepared to sell Neves this month. They remain in a precarious position in the Premier League. And the Portuguese is their best player.

Reports from the Daily Mirror recently claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle are eyeing summer moves for Neves. He has previously been valued at £70 million. And we are now at the stage of a window where asking prices are probably going back up again with less time for selling clubs to find replacements.

Tielemans meanwhile, may perhaps be a more realistic target. His contract at Leicester expires this summer. The Foxes would probably love to keep the ‘incredible‘ Belgian. But they will have surely a price in mind where it actually makes less financial sense not to sell him this month.

Clearly, there are no guarantees Arsenal would meet those demands. But it would definitely appear that the Gunners would be taking a real gamble letting the window close without getting another deal done.