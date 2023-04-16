Nedum Onuoha admits £30m Arsenal player has completely proved him wrong this season











Nedum Onuoha has admitted he was completely wrong about Arsenal signing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, relayed by BBC Sport, Onuoha was talking about the Gunners goalkeeper.

Signed from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021, Ramsdale quickly established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

He usurped Bernd Leno to take the number one jersey, and the German international was forced to move on this summer.

Leno has performed brilliantly at Fulham, but it’s a sign of how good Ramsdale has been that he’s not been remotely missed.

Against Liverpool last weekend Ramsdale was the hero.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite going two goals to the good, Arsenal were clinging on for a point in the final few minutes.

Ramsdale produced two exceptional saves and it’s not the first time he’s been essential to his side’s success.

Onuoha has admitted he didn’t think it would work out for Ramsdale at Arsenal.

That certainly hasn’t been the case this season, and he could be the catalyst to an incredible league title.

Onuoha admits he was wrong about Arsenal signing Ramsdale

Speaking ahead of their clash with West Ham, Onuoha said: “I’ll be completely honest – when Aaron Ramsdale first signed for Arsenal, I didn’t get it. But now I see him and it makes perfect sense.

“It’s been a great signing, he seems like his head is in the right place and his ability is certainly there as well.

“There’s lots of clamour for him to potentially be England’s number one and that shows how far he’s come because it’s not like Jordan Pickford has been doing a bad job either.

“I think he’s been one of the integral parts of their team this season – he’s played every minute and made tonnes of really big saves.

“As is the case with everyone, you make the occasional mistake but they are getting a lot of points from him making saves in big moments.

“Unlike his time elsewhere he’s not having to make as many saves but the saves he’s making feel bigger.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Although Onuoha mentions England, Ramsdale hasn’t converted his brilliant Arsenal form into regular international appearances yet.

However, with the European Championships just a year away, he’ll be hoping to make that step up soon.

Proving himself in the Champions League campaign may go a long way to doing just that.

Not only that, Mikel Arteta has been raving about the 24-year-old recently.

His influence on the pitch and the dressing room simply can’t be ignored.

Show all