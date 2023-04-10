BBC pundit says Aaron Ramsdale was 'world class' against Liverpool











Arsenal squeezed another point into their push for the title with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

The Gunners had initially been 2-0 up but found a raucous Anfield crowd tough to deal with as the Reds fought back and won a point thanks to Bobby Firmino’s late leveller.

On another day, Arsenal would have lost as they rode the storm and Liverpool could’t quite find their way through.

And one of the main blockers in Liverpool not getting that elusive third goal was Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

World-Class

Ramsdale has come into his own this season with Arsenal and is now firmly banging on Jordan Pickford’s door when it comes to being England number one.

And picking the Arsenal stopper in his latest BBC team of the week, Garth Crooks believes Ramsdale’s efforts against Liverpool were world class.

“Last week I suggested that if Ramsdale could keep his nerve between now and the end of the season then there was every chance of Arsenal lifting the title. It’s also very rare that I select a goalkeeper or a defender in my team that has conceded two goals but such was Ramsdale’s second-half performance, in the white-hot atmosphere of Anfield, that I found myself compelled to make the selection,” Crooks said.

“The Arsenal keeper made three world-class saves, each one varying in its own importance as the game went on. The significance of the point for the Gunners is unquantifiable in the scheme of things but it could, in the final analysis, be the point that wins them the title.”

TBR’s View: Ramsdale so important for Arsenal

Every team who has won a Premier League title has always had a brilliant goalkeeper in the sticks. Arsenal, it seems, have found theirs.

Ramsdale produced some massive moments when it mattered here and in the end, it could prove absolutely crucial.