Mikel Arteta shares what he loves about Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale











Mikel Arteta has shared how he loves the ability of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to walk into any room and change the energy with his personality.

The Arsenal boss was speaking to Sky Sports’ Premier League YouTube channel, and was asked about the England international and how funny he is.

Aaron Ramsdale has definitely been an absolutely inspired signing for the Gunners. Hardly anyone can genuinely argue that they were not baffled when Arsenal decided to make a move for the 24-year-old off the back of his relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Arsenal had arguably one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League as their number one in Bernd Leno. And yet, they decided to spend £24 million to sign Ramsdale.

Arteta lauds Aaron Ramsdale

But that decision was vindicated so much quicker than even Mikel Arteta would have thought. Ramsdale quickly became the new number one. And he has not looked back from there.

Ramsdale brings so much more than his performances on the pitch to the Gunners side. And Mikel Arteta shared what he loves about the goalkeeper and what he brings to the squad.

“He is funny, but he has a big quality that brings everybody together,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s able to walk in a room and change the energy in a room. And I love that about him. He’s got that aura and that personality that it doesn’t affect him to play in any stadium at any level.”

The mentality of this Arsenal squad makes it hard to believe that they will let any potential disappointment over last week linger.

The Gunners remain in charge of the Premier League title race. And they have been fearless throughout the campaign.

Ramsdale clearly does not fear what is to come for Arsenal. And he will not be the only one with that mindset.

Arteta will probably feel that he could have made similar comments about a number of Arsenal players. There is something very different about the squad they have built.

They are already on the cusp of something incredibly special. But, even if they manage it, they are nowhere near being done at the very highest level.