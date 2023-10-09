National team boss says he won’t rest £22m Tottenham player over the break

South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann has now suggested that he won’t rest Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min over the international break.

Klinsmann was speaking ahead of Son joining up for two friendlies against Tunisia and Vietnam.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The former Tottenham man stated that it’s natural for players coming from Europe to be fatigued during this break and Son will be needed.

Speaking via football.london Klinsmann said: “It’s natural for European players to feel fatigued.

“It will be difficult to adjust to the time difference.

“Son Heung-min will be less tired, there’s no European competition.”

Of course, Klinsmann will be referring to Son and Tottenham’s reduced schedule with no continental football this season.

However, that does ignore the main concern for Spurs fans – the injury issue which Son has been playing through.

Ange Postecoglou has deemed it necessary to withdraw both Son and James Maddison from games early recently given they are nursing knocks.

And therefore it may be a concern for all at Spurs that Klinsmann won’t be looking to use Son sparingly.

Klinsmann doesn’t think Son will be fatigued from his Tottenham minutes

Of course, if Son had a quiet final season under Antonio Conte, he’s now crucial again under Ange.

£22m Son is now spearheading and captaining a reborn Spurs team who sit joint-top of the Premier League.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

And it will be concerning that Klinsmann isn’t recognising the need for 31-year-old Son to have something of a rest over the break.

Tottenham have a very thin squad this season, and they can ill afford to lose anymore players after Manor Solomon’s injury blow.

Alejo Veliz has now made a few cameos for the first team, but fans will perhaps think that was imagined for a later date.

This could well be a situation that Spurs and Postecoglou look to address in January, especially if they do end up parting ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.