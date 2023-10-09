£26m Tottenham player could still leave in January despite playing vs Luton

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could still leave the club in January after missing out on a summer move.

Journalist Tom Barclay was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast after Spurs defeated Luton Town in Saturday’s early kick-off.

It was an eventful match despite the sparse scoreline, with Micky Van de Ven the unlikely goalscorer.

Tottenham went into the game after a fantastic start to the season and should have put the match to bed in the opening minutes.

Several early missed chances allowed the hosts back into the match and approaching half-time they started to cause Spurs issues.

One particular counterattack saw Yves Bissouma foul an advancing Luton player and deservedly earn himself a booking.

He was then shown a second yellow card for simulation just before half-time, meaning Ange Postecoglou had to call on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the break.

Despite Hojbjerg doing well for Tottenham in the second half, he could still be looking to leave the club in January.

He’s very much an impact player at Spurs now and with a big summer of international football coming up, the Dane will want to be playing much more regularly in the second half of the season.

Hojbjerg could still leave Tottenham in January

Speaking about the £26m-rated player’s future, Barclay said: “Just on [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, maybe the most interesting of that crop [of substitutes] in terms of what their future holds.

“I mean he has changed agent recently which is normally a sign of someone who’s looking for a move, it’s not the first time that’s happened. I’m not saying it’s definitely going to happen but that would be my initial sort of suspension when something like that happens.

“He is a Danish international, an established player who could play regularly for a lot of probably equal teams, just different styles of play.

“He was a key man for [Antonio] Conte and [Jose] Mourinho and also a pragmatic manager somewhere else in another division, someone like Mourinho at Roma would probably be all over him if he became available.

“We know how close he came to leaving. I still think that’s probably what happens leading into the January transfer window, particularly with the Euros on the horizon.”

A previous report has suggested that if Hojbjerg is going to leave Tottenham in January then the club also need to bring in a replacement.

While the Dane doesn’t completely suit Postecoglou’s style of play, he does offer something different that could be useful in situations like Saturday where Spurs need to protect a lead.

Rivals Manchester United are still keen but Tottenham may not want to strengthen a direct rival.

However, if Hojbjerg has set his heart on leaving, then cashing in now might be the best option.