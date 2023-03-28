National media very unimpressed by 22-year-old Tottenham player, despite 5-0 win last night











The Swedish media wasn’t impressed Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski last night.

Sweden played Azerbaijan as they kicked off their European Championships qualifying campaign.

They smashed the minnows 5-0 and Fotboll Skanalen reviewed the performances of the Sweden side.

After a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Belgium, Sweden needed to put in a much better performance.

They were only 1-0 up at half-time, but dominated the game after the break and added four more goals.

Kulusevski couldn’t get himself on the score sheet, despite playing more than 80 minutes.

His replacement, Jesper Karlsson, found the back of the net moments after coming on.

Kulusevski hasn’t hit the same heights for Spurs this season as he did when he first joined the club.

There’s been a drop off in his performances and numbers, although injuries have hampered his campaign.

Sweden’s media was unimpressed with Kulusevski stint on the wing, and he’ll now return to Tottenham hoping for better luck.

The biggest change, however, will be in the dugout as the 22-year-old has a new coach in charge of the side.

Swedish media unimpressed with Tottenham star Kulusevski

Fotboll Skanalen gave Kulusevski a ‘2/5’ and wrote: “Did a couple of good things and got away from the opposition.

“But should be able to threaten even more against a team like Azerbaijan.

“Had a good free kick when it was close to 1-0, but where Isak was offside.”

Kulusevski’s future at Tottenham is now being questioned, with the Italian media linking him with a move to AC Milan.

It seems very unlikely that Spurs will want to let Kulusevski go, even if he was an Antonio Conte signing.

He’s got a huge future ahead of him, and even if he’s not been in the best form, the potential is clearly there.

Kulusevski links up brilliantly with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min when on top form.

And despite the Englishman being arguably in the form of his life, Tottenham’s other forwards have really struggled.

In order for Spurs to qualify for the Champions League once again, they’ll need to improve for the final ten games of the season.

