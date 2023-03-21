AC Milan want 'incredible' £30m Tottenham player on loan this summer











AC Milan could try and sign Dejan Kulusevski in the summer, with Calciomercatoweb claiming that he could leave Tottenham Hotspur should Antonio Conte move on.

Of course, it appears increasingly likely that Conte will be leaving. He left everyone stunned with his press conference in the wake of their draw with Southampton at the weekend.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Times reports that the Spurs squad expect the Italian to move on before their next game. And it seems that if Conte goes, Kulusevski may follow.

AC Milan eyeing Kulusevski

According to the report from Calciomercatoweb, Milan want the Sweden international. And they could make a bid to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Obviously, it must be noted that Kulusevski is not yet a permanent Tottenham player. The 22-year-old joined from Juventus on an 18-month loan.

They had the option to make the deal permanent for £26.2 million last summer, according to the Guardian. Meanwhile, they will have to spend £30.6 million to keep him if they finish in the top-four this season and he features in at least half of their games over the campaign.

It would be a real shock if Kulusevski was playing anywhere other than Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season. His form has dipped this term. But he has provided seven goals and contributed 15 assists in 47 games for the club in all competitions.

Much may depend on what Conte’s successor wants. But you would imagine that most of the names in the frame would be able to find a way to fit Kulusevski in their plans.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And there would surely be uproar if he was able to move on loan again next year, whether that be as a Tottenham or Juventus-owned player.