'Better last season': Jamie O'Hara claims 22-year-old Tottenham player has actually got worse this year











Outspoken Tottenham Hotspur fan and pundit Jamie O’Hara has been less than impressed with Dejan Kulusevski this season.

O’Hara was talking about the Swedish forward on TalkSPORT (27/2 8:41am), after Tottenham’s win over Chelsea yesterday.

It was a massive result for Spurs, who cemented their place in the top four with another three points.

It extended the gap to Newcastle, who now have another game in hand having been in Carabao Cup action last weekend.

Antonio Conte was once again absent from the side lines as he continues to recover from a gallbladder operation.

It meant Cristian Stellini extended his 100% record while in temporary charge of the team.

Conte is certainly still making the big decision even if he’s not personally standing on the touchline.

He once again dropped Son Heung-min to the bench, meaning Kulusevski and Richarlison flanked Harry Kane.

Kane found the back of the net again, and was joined on the score sheet for the first time by Oliver Skipp.

However, Kulusevski once again struggled for make an impact for Tottenham, and O’Hara has questioned his form this season.

O’Hara questions Tottenham star Kulusevski’s form this season

Ally McCoist spoke on TalkSPORT this morning about how impressed he’d been with the 22-year-old recently.

O’Hara disagreed, and said: “Kulusevski, I don’t think he was as great as he was last season, to be honest with you.

“I think he was better last season, he was making things happen. He’s still involved with pretty much everything that Spurs do.”

Conte has shown this season that he’s willing to give his players plenty of time to find their best form.

Son Heung-min is another player who hasn’t been at this best this campaign, but was only dropped very recently.

Conte also gave Emerson Royal lots of opportunities to improve and he’s certainly benefitting from that now.

O’Hara is right to question where Kulusevski has been at his best for Tottenham this season.

He produced five goals and eight assists from just 14 starts last season.

Kulusevski has already played more minutes in this campaign, but only has half the number of goal contributions.

It will be interesting to see if he starts Tottenham’s next game, or if Son will be given a chance in his place.

