Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies captained Wales last night as they defeated minnows Gibraltar in an international friendly.

The Welsh media have now reacted to his performance as Rob Page named a youthful side ahead of their vital qualifier against Croatia on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou has turned Tottenham into one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League in the space of just a few months.

However, in order to do so he’s made plenty of changes to the style of play and personnel on the pitch at Spurs.

Many of the players heavily relied upon by Antonio Conte have seen their roles at the club diminished this season.

Ben Davies is one of those players and has gone from starting 26 league games last season to featuring for just 47 minutes in the Premier League during this campaign.

Wales manager Rob Page appears to have given Davies a chance to get some minutes under his belt against Gibraltar given his diminished role at Tottenham.

He’ll be pleased with his performance last night at Wrexham but may have hoped to play more minutes.

Tottenham defender Davies features for Wales vs. Gibraltar

The £80,000-a-week defender was given a seven out of 10 by Wales Online who assessed his performance and said: “Had very little to do defensively, but took his goal very well, although he was admittedly given far too much time and space to head home. Subbed at half-time.”

Even though Davies has barely played this season, Ange Postecoglou has praised his application in training.

The 30-year-old isn’t exactly prolific and after 81 caps for his country has now scored his second international.

Gibraltar won’t be Wales’s toughest opponent, but having Davies in good form despite his lack of action at Tottenham is going to be vital.

He starred in the last international break but isn’t joined by new signing Brennan Johnson on this occasion.

The forward picked up a knock just two games into his Spurs career but will be an important player this season.

Spurs fans might be about to see a lot less of one Welsh star with the emergence of Destiny Udogie and Micky Van de Ven.

However, Johnson looks set to make sure there’s still a Welsh presence in the side going forward.