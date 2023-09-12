National media impressed with £80k-a-week Tottenham player yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies put in another decent performance for Wales last night against Latvia.

The national media provided their verdict on the 30-year-old after a vital 2-0 win in Riga.

After reaching three major tournaments in the last 10 years, Wales are almost certainly going to miss out on qualifying for Euro 2024 through their qualification group.

Poor results against Armenia and Turkey mean they’re going to need to win all of their remaining games and hope results go their way.

However, because they were in Nations League Group A, they should be given the chance to qualify once again through the play-offs.

The first task was for Wales to defeat Latvia and Tottenham star Ben Davies did his job at the back.

Photo by Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After a comfortable start to the match, the hosts jumped into action just before half-time.

They created several good chances in the match, but Davies alongside fellow Spurs man Joe Rodon repelled many of their advances.

Tottenham defender Davies helps Wales to win

Wales Online gave Davies a seven out of 10 for his performance and said: “Had an early, headed effort saved well.

“Was his usual, calm self on the left-hand side of the defence. Grew into the game more when Wales had their backs to the wall. Executed his role to a tee.”

Meanwhile, PF gave Davies and 6.5 and said: “Contributed to the defensive effort and had a decent game.”

The £80,000-a-week defender is out of the Tottenham team for the first time in a while.

Ange Postecoglou has switched to a back four which has seen Davies drop out of the side.

New signing Micky Van de Ven is Postecoglou’s first choice to partner Cristian Romero at centre-back.

While youngster Destiny Udogie has excelled since being selected at left-back after his loan spell at Udinese last year.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Davies will hope his performances for Wales in this international break give him a chance to break into the Tottenham team.

Dropping out of the Carabao Cup is far from ideal and will likely limit his opportunities to impress in competitive action.

He’s experienced enough to know that he just needs to be patient to get his chance this season.