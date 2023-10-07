Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on Emerson Royal and his two Spurs teammates Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp.

The mood around Spurs right now is as good as it has ever been. Postecoglou has completely changed the club, and he has raised the level of training too. The Tottenham boss has named Emerson as one of the best trainers in his side right now.

Ange Postecoglou says Emerson Royal is one of Tottenham’s best trainers

Tottenham signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 for £25 million (talkSPORT).

The Brazilian came in with a lot of hype, but it has to be said that his time in North London – under Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason – were truly underwhelming.

Emerson has only started two games under Ange Postecoglou this season, and Spurs haven’t won either fixture. He’s clearly not the first-choice at right-back, but the Tottenham boss is still a big fan of him.

While speaking about players who aren’t regular starters, Postecoglou named Emerson, Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp as ‘unbelievable’ trainers.

He said, as quoted by Football London: “I’ve never seen my role as keeping players happy. My role is to try to create an environment where they feel like they’re valued, they contribute. The reality is 11 players will play and some players have had more game time than others.

“I mentioned it to the lads this week, if you see our training our best trainers are guys like Ben Davies, Skippy, Emerson Royal – unbelievable training, and these guys aren’t playing.

“So that sets the standard for the whole group. If you’re not training well, these guys are ready to step in. They’re disappointed they’re not playing, 100 per cent, as they should be.”

Spurs need an upgrade

It is great news for Tottenham fans that Emerson is working hard in training.

Everybody knows he has the talent, but the Brazilian has made numerous mistakes at the back over the last two years, and his defensive frailties have not gone away.

Emerson is clearly a great character to have in the squad, but if Tottenham want to go to the next level, they should consider bringing in a right-back who’s much better than him.

Pedro Porro is the undisputed starter right now, but if Spurs have another right-back of a similar level, we think it will raise the level of the squad considerably.