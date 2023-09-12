National media rave about £41m Liverpool star on international duty yesterday

Liverpool star Diogo Jota played his part in Portugal recording their record win over Luxembourg last night.

The national media had their say on the £41m forward who will be returning to Anfield in brilliant form.

On paper, a match against Luxembourg should be relatively straightforward for Portugal.

The minnows have never qualified for a major tournament; however, this qualification phase has been different.

Luxembourg could have gone above Diogo Jota’s side with a win last night but the Portuguese side put them to the sword.

Portugal were four goals ahead at half-time, before capitalising on the visitor’s heads going down after the break.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Jota played all 90 minutes for Portugal against Luxembourg in a central role and grabbed a couple of goals and an assist.

With competition for places at Liverpool getting tougher and tougher, the 26-year-old needed to perform.

He certainly did that and has given Jurgen Klopp plenty to think about over the next few days.

Jota stars for Portugal against Luxembourg

A Bola gave Jota a nine out of 10 and said: “He tried in the 29th minute (over the top), in the 30th minute (with a bicycle) and in the 35th minute (on the bar), and he tried so hard that he succeeded.

“Deservedly so. And he even scored twice. Two goals full of opportunity, from the edge of the box.”

Goal.com were slightly harsher, giving him an eight out of 10 and said: “Hit the bar in the first half, and was generally very energetic.

“Scored twice in the second half — took both of his goals in a typically cool manner.”

Jota will be delighted that he managed to play a big part in Portugal recording their record win over Luxembourg.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Portugal are the only side in European Championships qualification with a 100% record that haven’t conceded a goal.

Jota’s had a mixed start to the season for Liverpool, impressing against Newcastle but struggling on the opening day against Chelsea.

He lost his place in the side to Darwin Nunez against Aston Villa but will hope last night’s brace earns him his place back in the side.