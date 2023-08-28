‘Huge’: Premier League pundit says two Liverpool players were so vital v Newcastle

Liverpool came out on top in a breathtaking encounter against Newcastle United yesterday at St James’ Park.

The Reds came from behind to fire in two late goals and secure a 2-1 win against a team likely to be competing with them for a top four place.

The star of the show, obviously, was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan’s double finish late on was brilliant and proved enough for the Reds to take all three points.

Of course, Nunez came on for Liverpool as a sub as Jurgen Klopp earned his keep from the dugout.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Michael Bridges claimed the introductions of both Nunez and Jota were absolutely crucial in turning the game on its head.

“Absolutely incredible. We’ve seen an whole different dimension to Liverpool, the shape and the discipline, and the substitutions of Jota and Nunez have made a huge impact. Newcastle just seemed to run out of ideas but what a win for Liverpool,” Bridges said.

Jota and Nunez are among a depth of talent Liverpool have in attacking areas right now. One of those, Luis Diaz, had been withdrawn early after Van Dijk’s red card. However, the Colombian has also looked sharp this season, boding well for Liverpool going forward.

Liverpool attacking pool is brilliant

The Red have some serious attacking talent to draw upon now and arguably, they have the best six in the league to choose from.

Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and to a lesser extent, Harvey Elliott, all impact games in the final third.

That is going to be massive this season and right now, Liverpool will be the envy of other clubs in the league.