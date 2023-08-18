Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Chelsea was a strange game.

If ever you wanted to see an end-to-end match, this was it. Two teams who needed defensive midfielders going hell for leather for 90 minutes. In all honesty, it was a miracle that this one ended up 1-1.

The Reds started the game with four attackers on the pitch, but sadly, they could only find one goal between them.

The man tasked with spearheading the attack was Diogo Jota. The 26-year-old started as Liverpool’s striker for this game, but, in all honesty, he went missing.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live’s Fantasy 606 Podcast, Chris Sutton has given his verdict on Jota’s performance at the weekend as he’s picked him in his FPL team.

Sutton says that he was very disappointed with Jota’s performance against Chelsea, describing the striker as ‘awful’.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jota terrible

Sutton shared his verdict on the Liverpool forward.

“Yeah I was a bit disappointed with him at the weekend, he was awful and I was glad he got hooked off. I like Jota though, I’m going to stick with him, I am going to stick with Jota,” Sutton said.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chris Sutton during the U21 International Friendly match between England and Italy at St Mary’s Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Needs to improve

While we wouldn’t go as far as calling Jota awful for his performance against Chelsea, we do recognise that he does need to improve to keep his place in the side.

Darwin Nunez is champing at the bit to get a chance in this Liverpool side, and if Jota doesn’t start doing the business soon, the Uruguayan will nab his spot in the XI.

Of course, with another midfielder also set to arrive in the coming days, Cody Gakpo will also be freed to start up front should he need to.

Jota could quickly go from being Liverpool’s first-choice striker to their third-choice.