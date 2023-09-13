Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard impressed on international duty for Belgium as they defeated Estonia last night.

The national media reacted to the 28-year-old’s performance after their dominant 5-0 win.

Leandro Trossard is one of several Arsenal players who used the international break to get some important minutes under his belt.

He’s managed to start just one league game this season after he was selected ahead of Eddie Nketiah against Fulham.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t take his chance and when the 24-year-old came on in his place he changed the game.

Trossard is an important player for Belgium and Arsenal due to his versatility.

Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

New manager Domenico Todesco started the £27m man on the left wing and he showed his quality less than 20 minutes into the match.

He scored a fantastic goal that doubled Belgium’s lead after an early goal from Jan Vertonghen.

A Romelu Lukaku brace and Trossard’s replacement Charles de Ketelaere completed the rout.

Trossard will hope his performance yesterday caught the eye of Mikel Arteta as he looks to break back into the side.

Arsenal forward Trossard stars for Belgium

Belgian outlet HLN gave Trossard a seven out of 10 last night and said: “Wonderful 2-0. First shook off three men and kicked in the shop hook. Was very industrious.

“The question will be: can he do it against the better countries too?”

Trossard has admitted he’s had a conversation with Mikel Arteta recently about his game time.

When he was signed in January, the Belgian was brought in to provide cover across the front line.

His versatility is very important but has made it difficult for the Arsenal boss to give him a start due to how useful he is coming off the bench.

Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Trossard started his Arsenal career brilliantly and has always impressed for Belgium.

His form has dipped slightly this season and given the options Arteta has at his disposal, it’s hard to justify starting him right now.

He impressed new signing Declan Rice during the Community Shield and needs to show that level of performance against at the Emirates.