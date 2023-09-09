‘It’s impossible’: Leandro Trossard shares details of conversation with Mikel Arteta

Leandro Trossard seems to be one of the players struggling to get a regular start for Arsenal this season.

The emergence of Eddie Nketiah as a solid back up striker option and now the return of Gabriel Jesus, coupled with the form of Saka and Martinelli, has left Trossard struggling.

However, Trossard has told HLN that he has spoken to Mikel Arteta. And the message is a blunt one.

Leandro Trossard says Mikel Arteta has told him it’s up to him if he wants to play

Trossard remains part of the first-team squad this season and has featured prominently, even though that’s been off the bench mainly.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And speaking to the Belgian press, the former Brighton man has admitted that having spoke to Mikel Arteta about his game time, the Gunners boss has told him it’s down to him to seize his chance.

“We have a game every three days [at Arsenal], so it’s impossible to play with the same guys every time. It’s up to me to show myself when I get a chance. The coach (Mikel Arteta) told me that too,” Trossard said.

Trossard made a big impression last season when he arrived for £27m from Brighton.

The Belgian is expected to play a big role this season with European football and domestic trophies to go for.

Patience needed

Trossard must recognise that he is in a squad full of talented players and he’d have known that when he decided to make the move from Brighton.

With Martinelli and Saka in the wide positions and Jesus down the middle, Trossard knows his opportunities are more likely to come off the bench or in cup games.

As he says, it’s down to him to make the most of those moments and hopefully, convince Arteta to play him even more.