Declan Rice has taken to social media to laud Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard after the forward scored the goal which took the Community Shield to penalties on Sunday.

Rice praised the Belgian on Instagram after Mikel Arteta’s side edged Manchester City at Wembley, winning the shootout to lift the first piece of silverware of the campaign.

Leandro Trossard reminded everyone of just how valuable he is for the Gunners. The 28-year-old provided a staggering 10 assists in the Premier League following his move from Brighton in the January transfer window.

Rice lauds Trossard on social media after Arsenal win

And he has really stood out in pre-season. So it should not really have come as a surprise that he was the one to make the crucial impact after coming on for the final 15 minutes.

There was certainly an element of fortune about the goal, with the effort taking a big deflection. But Trossard is proving to be that player who just has a knack of stepping up when Arsenal need him.

It is easy to forget now, but Arsenal stepping up their interest in Trossard seemed to come almost from nowhere at the start of the year. But now, he has established himself as such an important player.

Trossard has now taken to Instagram following the triumph to celebrate. And in response, Declan Rice summed up how a lot of Arsenal fans probably feel about the forward…

Trossard is going to have a big part to play in Arsenal’s season. It is probably fair to say that he potentially does not get in many fans’ preferred lineups. However, he is someone who can play across the forward line.

And as previously mentioned, he has an ability to make things happen when Arsenal need him. Outside the Emirates, it is surely fair to say that Trossard has actually been an incredibly underrated signing.