Arsenal star Thomas Partey’s Ghana suffered a 4-0 hammering by the USA in a friendly last night.

The 29-year-old captained his country in the absence of Andre Ayew, and a lot of expected of him. However, the Arsenal midfielder had a game to forget, much like most of his teammates.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal star Thomas Partey gets criticised after his performance for Ghana vs USA

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is one of Ghana’s greatest-ever players.

The 29-year-old has 45 caps for his country, and even though he hasn’t quite had the success he would’ve liked with the Black Stars, he is an incredible player.

Chris Hughton started Partey in the middle of the park against the USA at Geodis Park last night, and despite a few good moments, he had an evening to forget.

Goals from Christian Pulisic, Arsenal old-boy Folarin Balogun and a brace from Gio Reyna handed the USMNT a convincing 4-0 win, and the Ghanaian media was far from happy.

Ghana Soccer Net released their player ratings after the game, and every player got a score of either three or four out of 10 – other than their goalkeeper who got a 5/10 despite conceding four goals.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

The outlet gave Partey a 4/10 rating and kept their review short: “The skipper failed to impress!”

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Partey has only just returned from his injury

Ghana’s Thomas Partey deserves a bit of slack.

The Arsenal man missed over a month of football due to an injury and only returned to action just before the international break. He played the final 15 minutes against Manchester City.

It’s understandable why the Ghanaian may have struggled against a fast, energetic and dynamic USMNT side that ran riot last night.

Arsenal take on Chelsea next and it will be interesting to see if Partey will get the nod from the start. If he does and has a good game, the Gunners should be able to come away with a comfortable win.