Kevin Campbell now shares who he thinks is going to win on Saturday – Arsenal or Chelsea

Kevin Campbell is backing Arsenal to pick up a comfortable win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Arsenal are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season and currently sit second in the Premier League on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to hit top gear but did pick up a statement win over Manchester City before the international break.

The Gunners are set to make the short trip across London to Chelsea on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men in decent form of late.

Indeed, the Blues have won three consecutive games in all competitions and thrashed Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor last time out. But Kevin Campbell is backing Arsenal to pick up a 2-0 win over their London rivals on Saturday.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Campbell predicts result of Chelsea vs Arsenal clash

Speaking on the Highbury Squad, Campbell was asked for his prediction for Saturday’s clash in West London.

“I want to say now because I do fancy our [Arsenal’s] chances,” he said. “I think we’ll win the game 2-0.”

He added: “I’ll be honest, I don’t care who scores. The key is, we stay winning.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It looks set to be a tricky encounter for Arsenal on Saturday as Chelsea have begun to turn encouraging performances into results.

Pochettino’s side had struggled to find the back of the net earlier in the season but head into Saturday’s game full of confidence.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are coming off the back of a huge win over City and boast a brilliant recent record at Stamford Bridge.

In our view, Arsenal will pick up a narrow win over their London rivals this weekend and continue their unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.