Arteta says another ‘important’ Arsenal star could return to action v Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will be in the Gunners squad against Manchester City.

The Arsenal boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, says the Gunners midfielder is “ahead of schedule”.

Indeed, Arteta suggested he planned to use Partey against Lens, but Arsenal weren’t able to as they had other necessities in the game.

‘He will be in the squad’

Partey has made just four appearances this season, three in the Premier League after the Community Shield.

The 30-year-old has missed six games due to a groin injury, and was an unused substitute in the Champions League loss to Lens.

However, Arteta has reassured fans by saying Partey will be in the matchday squad, though he didn’t confirm whether he’d start.

When asked by football.london whether Partey is fit enough to start, he said: “He is ahead of schedule, that’s for sure.

“We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, the way the game panned out we had other necessities and didn’t use him.

“He will be in the squad.”

Partey could be the second “important” player to potentially start for Arsenal after Bukayo Saka.

On the subject of the Gunners forward’s fitness, Arteta said: “He’s in contention, let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday.

“He had to leave the pitch, that’s never good news but let’s see how he recovers.”

Arsenal to lock horns with Manchester City in huge clash

Arsenal are up against Manchester City on Sunday in arguably the biggest game in the Premier League so far this season.

The Gunners could go into the international break top of the table if they beat Man City and better Tottenham’s result against Luton.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side just need a win – no matter Spurs’ scoreline in Bedfordshire if they win – to ensure they stay top going into the break.

Arsenal and Man City were the two best teams in the Premier League last term, serving up a dramatic title fight for most of the season.

It looks as though both will be in contention this term too. Let’s hope it’s an exciting game that delivers on the hype.