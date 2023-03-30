Napoli want to make a bid for £27m Arsenal player this summer











Napoli want to make a bid for Arsenal defender William Saliba with Kim Min-jae likely to leave the Serie A leaders this summer.

That is according to a surprise report from Sport 24, who suggest that Napoli are monitoring Igor Diveev amid doubts over Kim’s future at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But oddly, the report adds that Luciano Spalletti’s men want to make an offer for William Saliba.

It would be a massive shock if the Gunners showed any interest in letting Saliba leave in the coming months. The Frenchman has been a ‘brilliant‘ stalwart of the side that is now on pole position to win the Premier League title.

Napoli want to make Saliba bid

There is speculation over his contract situation. But it is surely a matter of time before Saliba signs a new deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans waited incredibly patiently for Saliba to get his chance to make his debut for the club. There was real excitement when he arrived for £27 million.

However, Mikel Arteta clearly felt that he was not ready for the opportunity and kept him out on loan. It is remarkable to think now that he only made his Arsenal debut at the start of this season.

Kevin Campbell claimed this week that Saliba is now worth up to £200 million. So there would be sheer uproar if Arsenal showed any willingness to let him leave now.

Whatever happens this season, this campaign has been a special one for Arteta’s side. At the very least, they will surely be back in the Champions League next year.

They have such a young group that this season should only be the start of something. But they must keep the large majority of their squad together for as long as possible.

Saliba should be one of those who is simply untouchable.