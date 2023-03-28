‘Rumour has it’: Kevin Campbell shares what he’s heard about William Saliba now











Kevin Campbell has suggested that William Saliba could be set to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has dropped something of a cryptic hint about William Saliba and his future at Arsenal.

The pundit is, of course, very well connected at Arsenal. As a club legend, he still has a number of contacts within the Emirates and has his ear to the ground when it comes to all the happenings in north London.

Interestingly, Campbell says that he’s heard rumours that Saliba’s new contract is virtually all agreed at this point and that he could be putting pen to paper sooner rather than later.

Saliba could sign a new deal

Campbell shared what he’s heard about the centre-back.

“Let’s say Saliba isn’t right and we all want him to be right. And rumour has it, and I don’t know if we’ll deal with this at the end of the show, but the contract is virtually agreed, maybe that’s one we’ll talk about at the end of this week,” Campbell said.

Huge news

If there is an element of truth to what Campbell is hearing then this could be massive for Arsenal.

Indeed, Saliba is one of the Gunners’ most important and most promising players and tying him down to a new deal will be massive.

At the age of just 21, it’s vital that Arsenal make sure he’s committed to staying at the club through his peak years.

Make no mistake about it, you can’t just go out and buy a player like Saliba on the transfer market. He’s a one in a million player, and the sky truly is the limit for this young man.

Arsenal will be hoping that they can keep Saliba for a long time yet, and the fact he’s seemingly set to sign a new deal is a big boost for the Gunners.

