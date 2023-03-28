Kevin Campbell says £27m Arsenal player is now worth up to £200m











Arsenal now have a player worth up to £200 million in William Saliba.

That is according to Kevin Campbell, speaking to Highbury Squad, as he implored the Gunners to ensure that the Frenchman is tied down to a new contract at the Emirates.

It has been a turbulent time for William Saliba. He arrived for £27 million when he moved to the Emirates. However, it seemed for some time that he may actually leave before he ever gets the chance to make his debut.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Most recently, Saliba spent the season on loan at Marseille. Ultimately, it proved to be a year spent taking an extra step towards finding himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Campbell now thinks Saliba is worth up to £200m

His chance finally came at the beginning of the campaign. And Saliba proved to be every bit as good as Arsenal supporters hoped that he would be.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

He has taken so little time to form an amazing partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. And he is well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Arsenal would surely not even think about selling Saliba now. But Campbell believes that if a team did want to make a move, they would have to be prepared to offer a world-record amount for a defender.

“He’s going to be an absolute stalwart for years to come,” he told Highbury Squad. “He’s in our building. And we will be crazy, absolutely crazy, to let him leave. So whenever he’s in your building, he’s under contract, you do the deal. And yeah, he’s not going to be on Saka money. But he deserves good money. He’s been out on loan.

“He’s only going to get better, like Saka, Odegaard, Ramsdale, you name them, they’re only going to get better. William Saliba is going to sign a new deal for Arsenal. That is for sure. Mikel Arteta cannot believe his luck. Think about it, he’s been on loan. He brings him in from Marseille and he’s got a £150-£200 million defender. Sign him, don’t mess around.”

It seems such a long time ago now that Arsenal seemed to be in complete disarray. It appeared that they were going nowhere under Mikel Arteta, in his first job in management.

However, Arteta and Edu knew better. Arsenal put the foundations in place which have allowed them to challenge for a Premier League title.

Arteta could become the first manager to win the Premier League in his first job.

And Saliba may well lift the trophy in the campaign in which he actually made his – long-awaited – debut for the Gunners.