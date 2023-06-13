Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez believes Tottenham star Harry Kane would be the perfect signing for his club in this transfer window.

The Spurs star will enter the final year of his contract at the start of next month. There is a big chance he will leave the club, and Daniel Levy would much rather sell him to Real Madrid than Manchester United.

As quoted by Marca, Nacho has now had his say on all the speculation around Kane and the Galacticos.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Nacho tells Real Madrid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham

Real Madrid suffered a huge blow last week after it was confirmed that Karim Benzema was leaving the club.

The Frenchman has been the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while now, and his performances over the last two years have been sensational.

With Benzema off to Saudi now, Real Madrid need a new world-class number nine, and there are very few players better than Harry Kane right now.

The ‘incredible‘ Englishman has been heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabeu, with reports claiming that Kane himself has given the green light to a move to Spain this summer.

Nacho has claimed that he would prefer Mbappe but admitted that Kane would be perfect for his Real Madrid side.

He said: “Mbappé? If it were up to me, I would bring him this summer. Logically. Harry Kane would fit in perfectly this summer and Mbappé would come the next.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

Harry Kane joining Real Madrid would make so much sense for so many reasons.

For starters, Daniel Levy won’t have to face the wrath of the fans for selling him to a rival English club. Then, at a club like Real Madrid, Kane is guaranteed to win trophies, which is something he has never been able to do at Tottenham.

Finally, Spurs could easily negotiate a deal with Real Madrid that would give them the first option to re-sign him in three or four years’ time, just to give him a final chance of surpassing Alan Shearer’s record.

A move to Real Madrid may just be the best thing for Kane this summer.