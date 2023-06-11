Manchester United are reportedly losing hope of signing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer, with the club now looking at alternative striker targets.

That’s according to The Times, which claims that United have been given no encouragement by Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy that he would be willing to sell Kane.

Kane’s future is already dominating the headlines, as Tottenham would have feared, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his deal with Spurs and is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Erik ten Hag’s side.

But it seems that Kane won’t be making the switch to Manchester this summer as United are resigned to losing out on the England captain.

United losing hope of landing Kane

The Times reports that United are ‘increasingly resigned’ to being unable to land their top target in Kane this summer.

It’s noted that the Red Devils aren’t optimistic about their chances of signing the Spurs star as Levy has given them no encouragement a deal could be struck.

Despite Kane favouring a move to Old Trafford over moving abroad, United are now looking at alternative striker targets given Levy’s stance.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It’s hardly surprising that Tottenham are unwilling to sell their all-time top goalscorer to a Premier League rival this summer.

Even though Kane could leave for free in a year’s time, Levy is under increased pressure from sections of the Tottenham fan base after a difficult campaign.

Of course, Spurs also announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou last week and he will undoubtedly be keen to find a resolution over the ‘incredible‘ striker’s future sooner rather than later.

Kane seems increasingly unlikely to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Tottenham this summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be open to a move to Madrid.

As for United, they are in desperate need of bringing in a new centre-forward and Kane would have been the perfect option for them.

With the move looking unlikely at this stage, they will undoubtedly be forced to look elsewhere. Depending on who the Red Devils bring in, that may even put a move to Old Trafford off the table for Kane when his contract expires next summer.