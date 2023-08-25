‘Moved on significantly’: Arsenal’s ‘electric’ player is now very close to leaving – journalist

Folarin Balogun now appears to be closer than ever to sealing a move away from Arsenal this summer.

The young striker has been the subject of transfer talk all summer long. A number of clubs are keen on Balogun, including at home and abroad. Indeed, the likes of West Ham are believed to be keen in the Premier League.

However, interest from France – where he did so well last season – will not go away either. And after reports from The Athletic last night claimed a deal with Monaco was close, The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel offered further clarity.

Taking to social media late last night, Mokbel has confirmed that Monaco are now the only club Balogun is considering joining at the moment.

The young striker is clearly keen to get back to France and will see Ligue 1 as the ideal chance to hone his craft further and play regularly.

Arsenal have stuck to a price tag of close to £50m all summer. And while there’s no exact details on the fee just yet, it’s believed the Gunners will get close to what they want.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

David Ornstein did reveal that Balogun will sign a five-year deal in Monaco and undergo a medical shortly, suggesting this is all but done.

The ‘electric‘ Balogun has been training away from the first-team and remains well behind Eddie Nketiah and others in the pecking order.

Balogun to Monaco is good for everyone

If Arsenal get the fee they want and Balogun goes and gets minutes, then this is a deal that works for all.

Arsenal were close to losing Balogun for nothing not so long ago. It’s been a business masterstroke to tie him down to fresh terms, loan him out, and now sell for huge profit.

After a summer of spending, this sale will help with FFP and more. And who knows, it might even help fund a late move in the window for the Gunners.