Arsenal will not let ‘fantastic’ star leave this summer for less than £50m, same price tag as Balogun

The latest reports have shared that Arsenal will only sell midfielder Thomas Partey for a mega price and they have placed a big valuation on him.

According to 90min, Arsenal are pretty adamant that they will not sell the defensive midfielder this summer transfer window.

Apparently, the only way the Gunners will be happy in selling Partey this summer is if they receive an offer which is worth at least £50million.

The report goes on to say that this amount would mean they get a small profit as they bought him from Atletico Madrid for £45million.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal place huge price tag of Thomas Partey

The “fantastic” midfielder has had some quality moments at the club but it looks like he isn’t unsellable this summer.

Despite this, the fact that have placed a huge price tag on the player shows that they are very happy to keep him at the club.

This £50million price tag is the same as what reports have been suggesting the club want for young striker Folarin Balogun. The USA international is attracting a lot of interest this transfer window.

The club have made some big signings this summer so it is no shock to see them try to claim some money back.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Partey has been a good servant for the club but with him now 30, it feels like this will be the last summer the club can make profit to make.

You can see why they are open to selling but not feeling like they have to. He adds good quality and is definitely a good player who will feature a lot for the club this season should he stay.