Moussa Diaby is already seriously impressed by £25m Aston Villa star

New Aston Villa player Moussa Diaby has already been impressed by winger Leon Bailey.

The Frenchman was giving his first interview to the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

Moussa Diaby has become Aston Villa’s club record signing this summer.

The French international cost Villa £51.9m as Unai Emery’s side prepares for a return to Europe.

After signing Youri Tielemans on a free transfer and bringing in Pau Torres from Villarreal, Villa haven’t spent a huge amount yet.

Diaby is likely to be the marquee summer signing and is an incredibly exciting prospect.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

In his last three seasons, he’s contributed to 57 league goals for Bayer Leverkusen.

He’ll now be hoping to replicate that form at Villa Park alongside his new teammates.

Diaby has already been impressed by Leon Bailey and thinks he can really help him adapt to his new surroundings.

The pair know each other well from their time in Germany together.

They could combine to great effect on either wing when the season starts in a few weeks.

Diaby already impressed by Bailey

Speaking about the £25m forward, Diaby said: “Yes, I met Leon [Bailey] at Leverkusen. I know he’s a very good person, a very good player.

“I also know the French [players] of the team and you see, I think that they will help me in my adaptation here.

“They will allow me to learn a lot of things about the club, about the team and about the others that are involved.

“I think it’s going to be very easy for me to integrate into the team and show my qualities on the pitch.”

Leon Bailey hasn’t had the easiest time at Aston Villa over the past two seasons.

He’s started 33 times since joining the club, scoring five times and providing six assists.

His numbers have dropped off since his final season at Leverkusen and Diaby will hope he doesn’t suffer the same fate.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Aston Villa have already looked like an exciting attacking side under Emery, with Emi Buendia starring against Newcastle.

Diaby may have also already been impressed by Bailey, but his new Villa teammates will also have plenty to offer.

If the Frenchman can quickly build a rapport with the likes of Buendia and Ollie Watkins as well, he could be a real star next season.