Douglas Luiz was very impressed with Aston Villa teammate Emiliano Buendia during last night’s friendly against Newcastle United.

Aston Villa came away with a 3-3 draw against Eddie Howe’s side in their first match of the Premier League Summer Series.

Aston Villa posted a picture on Instagram after the game of Buendia holding his player of the match award.

They added the caption: “Who else?” to which Luiz replied: “What a player.”

It was an exciting match in Philadelphia last night as Aston Villa faced one of the Premier League’s best sides.

Unai Emery would have been delighted by how his side started the match.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring before Emi Buendia doubled their lead.

Goals from Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak meant the sides went into the break level at 2-2.

Buendia gave Villa the lead again much to the delight of teammate Douglas Luiz.

However, Callum Wilson quickly equalised and the game ended 3-3.

Luiz impressed with Villa teammate Buendia

It’s set to be a big season at Aston Villa for Emiliano Buendia.

After his £38m move from Norwich City, there were huge expectations on the 26-year-old.

He managed 10 goal contributions in his opening seasons, but that dropped to seven last season.

Buendia was played all across the attack by both Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery last season.

It wouldn’t have helped his consistency but is also a sign that Emery trusts him to perform in several different positions.

Buendia showed his dribbling capacity for Villa’s first goal, carrying the ball half of the length of the pitch before having the composure to play Watkins in.

He bamboozled Kieran Trippier while playing on the left wing to score his first goal, giving the Newcastle goalkeeper no chance.

Buendia then started the move for Villa’s third goal and then pounced on the rebound after a fantastic strike from Omari Kellyman.

Luiz will hope Buendia can continue this form when Aston Villa’s Premier League campaign starts.

He’s also got new boy Moussa Diaby to link up with which should only help his goal and assist tallies.