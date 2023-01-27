Arsenal could move for 'great' midfielder instead of Moises Caicedo now











Arsenal are now deciding whether to bid again for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo or move onto Martin Zubimendi.

That is according to the Times, who are reporting that the Gunners’ £60 million offer for Caicedo has been rejected.

That would have made Caicedo the second most expensive player in Arsenal’s history, behind Nicolas Pepe, and more money will be required to get him.

The report says Brighton insist they will not sell the midfielder this month, and they are under no financial pressure to do so.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal deciding between Caicedo and Zubimendi

That said, it has been reported that Caicedo is going to hand in a transfer request to try and get the deal done in the closing days of the window.

He has changed agents in recent days and it seems his new representation have wasted no time in trying to sort out a move.

Zubimendi of Real Sociedad would be a cheaper option, as he has a £52 million release clause in a recently signed new contract.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report Zubimendi’s preferred next step in his career is a move to the Premier League.

He recently earned praise from none other than Barcelona manager Xavi, who called the Spaniard a ‘great‘ midfielder – and he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be one.

It seems there is more prospect of getting Zubimendi – or at the very least, Arsenal know what they would need to pay to get him.