Moises Caicedo could skip Brighton training today to force Arsenal move

Arsenal appear to be heading closer to doing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo this month from Brighton, with the player now wanting out.

Caicedo took the bold step of taking to Instagram last night to claim he wants out of Brighton. He suggests the club take the massive £60m+ fee being offered by Arsenal and reinvest it in the squad and club. Of course, Caicedo’s move will have gone down like a lead balloon at The AMEX.

However, the Ecuadorian doesn’t seem to be done there. According to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo is now planning on missing training this weekend to further show his hand.

Romano claimed late last night that although nothing has been decided, Caicedo is considering skipping training. Of course, whether or not Roberto de Zerbi even wants him there, is another matter.

Caicedo is clearly doing his utmost to get out right now. Arsenal are thought to be considering a second big, while Chelsea will also be monitoring the situation as well.

TBR’s View: Brighton should just sell Caicedo

You have to feel for De Zerbi really. First Leandro Trossard wanted out and now another star player in Caicedo is forcing it as well.

It’s all a bit off really. Yes, you can understand Caicedo wanting to join Arsenal. But at the same time, it was only a week ago he was saying he didn’t want go go anywhere.

Brighton just need to sell now. They should take their £65m or so and run.