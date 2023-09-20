West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has admitted that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he’s ever faced.

Kudus was speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast about his start to life at the London Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus appears to be settling in very well to life with his new side.

He’s already made a close friend in the squad but has also admitted that everyone has been very welcoming.

Kudus has made two cameos appearances so far after his £38m move from Ajax this summer.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The versatile midfielder may have expected to go straight into the starting line-up, but West Ham’s impressive start to the campaign has meant he’s needed to be patient.

However, the Ghanaian already has some experience against some of the Premier League’s best players.

Kudus even admitted that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is the best player he’s ever faced.

The Dutch defender has thwarted many attackers during his time at Anfield.

It’s a timely comment from the 23-year-old with the two sides meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Kudus says Liverpool’s Van Dijk is toughest player he’s ever faced

Asked to name his most difficult opponent, Kudus said: “I would say [Virgil] Van Dijk. I played him in the Champions League home and away.

“That was the hardest opponent I faced. Strong, fast, wins all the duels, yeah.

“He tries to get in your head, just like most defenders will do.”

Before the two sides meet at the weekend, they both have to get ready for the start of their Europa League campaign.

West Ham face Serbian side Backa Topola with Kudus likely hoping he’ll get his first opportunity to start.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool faced LASK Linz from Austria and Jurgen Klopp has already made one key call on team selection before the match.

Kudus will hope he can get the better of Van Dijk when he faces Liverpool at the weekend.

Both sides are flying right now but need to start adapting to playing twice a week for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool’s squad looks better equipped for that, but Moyes will be very pleased with West Ham’s summer business.