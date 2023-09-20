Jurgen Klopp set to hand ‘special’ Liverpool player his first minutes of the season tomorrow

Jurgen Klopp is set to hand Caoimhin Kelleher his first start in 116 days tomorrow as Liverpool kick off their Europa league campaign.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirm that Liverpool rejected multiple loan offers for the Irishman this summer.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

The report says that Kelleher now finds himself in a difficult position at Liverpool, a keeper too good for the bench but not good enough to displace Alisson Becker.

Moreover, the information claims that Liverpool were only willing to sell Kelleher for an ‘extraordinary’ bid this summer, something that didn’t happen.

Therefore, the 24-year-old remains a Liverpool player and will get a chance to impress tonight.

Although it’s a big blow that Klopp’s Liverpool aren’t in the Champions League this season, it does mean that the likes of Kelleher can now get a chance.

Moreover, there will be plenty of Liverpool players hoping they can make a strong impression in the competition.



Perhaps the exciting career of Ben Doak can enjoy some more senior minutes.

And the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will surely be hoping to impress.

Klopp will start Kelleher for Liverpool tomorrow

Liverpool face a trip to Austrian side LASK tomorrow for an early evening kick off.

Along with LASK, Liverpool are joined in the group by Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, the group stage shouldn’t prove a problem for Jurgen Klopp’s side and should allow a focus on the Premier League.

After their win against Wolves on Saturday, Liverpool do now have 13 points from their opening five league games.

And it does seem that Liverpool could once again be title challengers this season, especially given this new opportunity to rotate.

As ‘special’ Kelleher’s lack of games will protest, Liverpool and Klopp are used to juggling games against Europe’s elite alongside the Premier League.

An issue that will be lessened in the interim.