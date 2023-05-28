Mohamed Salah raves about ‘really important’ Liverpool man ahead of season finale











Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been raving about teammate Roberto Firmino ahead of his exit from the club.

Salah was being interviewed by Stadium Astro ahead of their final game of the season against Southampton.

Compared to their recent campaigns, it’s been a disappointing season for Liverpool.

They’ve failed to challenge for silverware in any of the four competitions they’ve competed in.

Liverpool have also missed out on the Champions League next season and have had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

It’s likely that big changes are coming in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad.

One player that Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammates won’t be playing with again after today is Roberto Firmino.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian has been a tremendous servant to the club and won everything there is to win at Anfield.

He was given a fitting farewell last weekend and will hope he gets to play one last time for the club away at Southampton today.

Salah raves about Liverpool teammate Firmino

Asked about the Brazilian forward, Salah said: “He’s a really important player for us, he gives everything for the club.

“He always tries to be humble and work hard and I think this is what he does, he’s a very good guy as well.

“I don’t want to be too emotional but I wish him the best in the future.”

Only Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played more games with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool than Roberto Firmino.

The pair have combined 37 times to score for Liverpool and his departure signals the end of an era at the club.

Firmino’s next destination after departing Liverpool has yet to be decided.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There’s a suggestion that he would consider joining Newcastle if they made him an offer.

A report from the Daily Mail last month also said he was set to join Barcelona although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Liverpool fans will wish Firmino all the best wherever he ends up next season.

The Reds have plenty of forward options at their disposal, but they have a very difficult job living up to the silky Brazilian.

Show all