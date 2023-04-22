Report: Liverpool’s ‘sensational’ player has agreed to sign for another club











Roberto Firmino is leaving Anfield this summer, and it looks as though he’s now decided on his next destination.

According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian forward has agreed a deal to join Barcelona this summer on a free transfer.

It is somewhat surprising to hear that Firmino has supposedly agreed to join Barcelona. After all, La Blaugrana are in financial peril right now and they can’t register new signings at this moment in time.

However, as we all know, Barcelona’s situation hasn’t stopped them from spending frivolously in the past, while they’re also chasing a deal for Lionel Messi this summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Firmino has always been good enough to play for a team like Barcelona, but one has to wonder how much gametime he’ll actually get at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski is the firm first-choice striker over in Catalonia, while the impending return of Messi will also complicate Xavi’s team selection in the attack.

Firmino has gotten used to playing second-fiddle at Liverpool in recent times as the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have stepped in to take his spot as the first-choice centre-forward in Jurgen Klopp’s side. So perhaps he won’t be too peeved by the idea of playing a smaller role at Camp Nou if he makes that move this summer.

Of course, it remains to be seen where Firmino actually ends up and this is just a rumour, but the ‘sensational’ attacker is good enough to play a part for any top team in Europe, and Barcelona would be very lucky to have him.

Regardless of what happens this summer, Firmino will go down as a modern day legend at Anfield.

Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

