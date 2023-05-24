Journalist suggests £30m Liverpool player would consider joining Newcastle this summer











Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino would consider joining Newcastle United this summer.

Firmino is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer after eight years at the club.

The 31-year-old cut an emotional figure as he waved goodbye to the Anfield faithful over the weekend, after netting Liverpool’s only goal of the game to earn a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Liverpool are likely to miss out on Champions League football after the result, barring a complete collapse from Manchester United over the next few days.

But Newcastle have already guaranteed their place in the top-four after an exceptional season under Eddie Howe.

And Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport that if Firmino does end up staying in the Premier League, he would consider a switch to St James’ Park.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Firmino would consider Newcastle

Jones shared an update on Firmino’s future ahead if his imminent departure from Liverpool.

“If he showed a desire to stay in the Premier League and was open to what Newcastle were going to do with him, then absolutely, I think that could be a path to explore,” the journalist said.

It remains unclear where Firmino will end up as he’s yet to agree a contract with any interested clubs.

But it would be a massive surprise if he was willing to move to another Premier League club after such a long spell at Anfield.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The £30 million forward has been exceptional for the Reds over the years, but his best days seem to be behind him.

Newcastle have also shown a preference for targeting younger players, so it seems unlikely that they will switch up their approach to land Firmino.

With that being said, the Magpies will be heading into the Champions League next season and it would certainly benefit them to have a player of Firmino’s experience at St James’ Park.

Yet, Liverpool fans will probably be hoping to see the Brazilian move to a club outside of the Premier League given his fan-favourite status.

Show all